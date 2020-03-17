Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus. Parades and parties planned for Tuesday were canceled around the globe as governments imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Irish authorities called off Dublin's parade, which usually draws half a million revelers, and pleaded with people not to hold house parties. Thousands of pubs across Ireland have been closed. Festivities in London and U.S. cities including New York, Chicago and Boston are also off.

But even a pandemic could not quash the desire to celebrate all things Irish. People across Ireland have been posting images of their improvised family celebrations using the hashtag #RTEVirtualParade.