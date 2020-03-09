Virus and elderly: Avoid crowds, cruises, long plane trips

The U.S. government's coronavirus recommendations tell older adults to avoid crowds, cruises and long plane rides. It's advice that one public health official acknowledged Monday won't be welcomed by many.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she's given the same recommendations to her own parents, who are in their 80s. CDC's website doesn't specify age. But Messonnier says starting at age 60, there's an increased risk of disease, and the risk increases with age. People older than 80 face the highest risk. About 20% of the U.S. population is aged 60 or older.