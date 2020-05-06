Virtual mission simulations essential for continued training on Fort Riley

Fort Riley soldiers continue virtual training simulations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while making a few adjustments to protect each other from coronavirus.

Soldiers sanitize the simulators before and after each training simulation, making sure to sanitize all touch points and controls within the simulators, and as they exit.

All soldiers wear face masks while in the simulators, previously the soldiers would wear helmets provided with the simulators, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started using their own helmets while in the simulators.

Continuing the training in the simulators is important for the troops to be ready for action, should they be called to defend our country.

“They have certainly felt that, they have seen what the vehicle has done, and they have trained themselves to respond to the cues that the vehicle is giving them.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat team, Captain Luke Werner says.

“It helps us reduce risks that we see in here, that way we don’t, you know, have that incident out on range.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat team, Staff Sergeant Cloyce Underwood says.

“It helps, in my opinion getting the reps in here, the repetitions here. It helps control the chaos, as you could say, in the turret when it comes time for actual gunnery.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat team, Specialist Shaun Koserski says.

After completing the training missions, they conduct a review of the simulation, giving the soldiers a chance to learn from what they did in order to learn how to be more strategic in their actions.