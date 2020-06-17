Virtual, live shows to be shown at the Vinewood

The Historic Vinewood says it will host live, virtual house concerts this summer.

The Historic Vinewood says it has been a venue for community events, dances and concerts for over 130 years and the venue says it will not let this summer be any different.

The Vinewood, Seveneightfive Magazine and ArtsConnect will present four summer concerts highlighting the various local artistic talents says Vinewood.

Seveneightfive House Concerts, presented by ArtsConnect and Seveneightfive Magazine began in March, bringing Topekans together for a virtual, live streamed experience each week where artists performed in their homes and guests watched in theirs. The organization says 12 concerts featured almost 40 artists and provided over $3,000 to support local artists through ArtsConnect Artist Relief Funds.

The Historic Vinewood is now jumping on the virtual house concert bandwagon and will live simulcast the shows. The historic venue says each show will feature up to three local artists and may combine music, poetry and visual arts. It says the live experience includes unique social distancing strategies to foster safety and community.

The Vinewood is located by Lake Shawnee and is an outdoor stage area with seating which will be presented in 6x6 foot blocks that will serve as each guests “house.” The Vinewood says each square will hold two to five people and will be spaced 6 – 12 feet apart.

The Vinewood asks guests to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the first two rows of squares are located on concrete slabs and the remaining are located in the grass.

The venue says a limited menu will be available for phone orders from The Shack, no outside food or drink will be allowed.

There will be three cash bars on the boarder of the venue providing spirits, beer and non-alcoholic refreshments, they will be stocked with pricing to fit $5, $10 and $20 incremental purchases and guests will be asked to b ring cash in smaller bills that assist with reducing the number of exchanges between staff and concert-goers.

Tickets for the series will be available for purchase online before the event, visit the venue website to purchase tickets and see upcoming events.

For more information on the concert series visit the Seveneightfive website.

Seveneightfive and the Vinewood says the concert schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 27: Doors 5pm / Show 7pm / Tickets $10 / All Ages

Featuring: Oceanside Hotels, Lilly B. Moonflower and Cleveland Blue

Saturday, July 11: Doors 5pm / Show 7pm / Tickets $10 / All Ages

Featuring: Nate Dingman (Nate in the Evening), Ellie Smith + Ryan Verthein, EKHO Duo (Ben Munoz and Shane Borth) and Poetry for Personal Power, Matt Spezia

Saturday, August 29: Doors 5pm / Show 7pm / Tickets $10 / All Ages

Featuring: DJ S Ranx (Sean Spinelli), Soul Rebel + The Beast

Saturday, July 4: Doors 4pm / Show 5pm / Tickets $8 / All Ages

Featuring: Mark & The Sharks, The Mahan Band and Velvet Blues Revue