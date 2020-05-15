Virtual Paws in the Park planned for Topeka area shelter

The Helping Hands Humane Society plans a virtual Paws in the Park.

Helping Hands Humane Society has been continually adapting to changing needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to keep animals safe the most recent change to the shelter is an official announcement for a virtual version of Paws in the Park. The event is set for the second weekend in June.

Paws in the Park is an outdoor fundraising event consisting of food trucks, vendors and pet contests. It is the best-attended fundraiser for HHHS. The cost of admission covers participants and their dogs and allows them to participate in giveaways, contests and other fun activities.

“Coming into 2020, we never imagined that we wouldn’t be able to hold one of our favorite events in person with all of our supporters,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events. “COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, but we still have a population of over 6,000 lost and homeless animals a year to care for. We have a lot of fun, interactive-from-afar activities planned for our Sit, Stay at Home edition of Paws in the Park this year, and the best part is that by participating and making a donation of any amount, community members will be making a difference in the lives of animals in need.”

The event will have a t-shirt and swag bag pickup at HHHS on Friday, June 12, an entire day of virtual activities on Saturday, June 13, and a one-mile mutt strut on Sunday, June 14. T-Shirts will have a special commemorative logo for the Sit, Stay at Home edition of the event.

Saturday’s activities will feature virtual pet contests, behind the scenes tours of HHHS, training demonstrations, a virtual adoption event and more. Sunday, HHHS is encouraging everyone to walk a mile in their favorite park with their dogs. Those that screenshot their route and send a selfie will receive a certificate of participation in the mutt strut.

HHHS hopes the community enjoys the planned activities while making a positive difference in the lives of homeless animals and staying safe.

