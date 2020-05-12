Viewers still frustrated with unemployment, KS Dept. of Labor

Even as we get closer to re-opening the state, a lot of people are still having trouble receiving their unemployment benefits.

13 NEWS has received several complaints from viewers wondering how they are going to their money.

This viewer says they have been trying for five weeks and has yet to get a response, leaving them "at a loss."

"I have been waiting for 5 weeks and have yet to receive anything. I have called the department of labor at least 20 times a day and even tried Governor Kelly's office. I did speak to someone as of today, still nothing. I am at a loss and don't know where to turn for help."

Another viewer shared their feelings on the matter -- saying "KDOL is atrocious" and comparing the issue's magnitude to that of the pandemic itself.

"KDOL is atrocious! There were five states that didn't have it together. I don't see any reporting on the fact that you can't call them nor is the CARES money straightened out. I just think this should be reported on just like the pandemic!"