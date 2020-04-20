Victims of crimes in Kansas can still receive services during the COVID-19 outbreak

State Attorney General Derek Schmidt is reminding Kansans that resources for victims of crimes are still operating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reminder comes at the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s office, the Department for Children and Families reported the daily average of calls to the state’s Protection Report Center have dropped 57 percent for child abuse from March 2019 and by 20 percent for reports of adult abuse in the same time frame.

The data suggests that social distancing and stay-at-home orders have impacted victims seeking help, not a decrease in abuse.

Suspected cases of abuse or neglect can be reported to the state’s Protection Report Center at (800) 922-5330 or if the victim may be in imminent danger to call 911.

Other victims services resources that remain available are:

Attorney General’s Office Victims Services Division by phone at (800) 828-9745 and online at https://ag.ks.gov/victim-services/information-for-crime-victims.

Kansas Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) by phone at (866) 574-8463 or online at https://ag.ks.gov/victim-services/kansas-vine.

Kansas Crisis Hotline for victims experiencing domestic and sexual violence at (888) END-ABUSE or (888) 363-2287.

National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733.

