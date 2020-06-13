1yo identified as person killed after being struck by car

The victim of the car/pedestrian accident yesterday in Melvern has been identified as 1-year-old Robin Sowers of Melvern.

Robin was struck by a vehicle being driven by Jenna L Pollard, 24, of Melvern in a private drive. The accident is still under investigation.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office first responded to the accident on June 12, 2020 at 5:08 pm. Multiple agencies responded, including the Lifesave air ambulance. Sowers was transported to a Topeka hospital by Osage County EMS in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.