Veterans turn out Monday morning to welcome motorcycle riders to Topeka

Though the annual Run for the Wall motorcycle ride from Ontario, Calif., to Washington, D.C., was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of a local American Legion post still waved the red, white and blue on Monday morning as they stood on a west Topeka bridge.

Starting around 8:30 a.m., about two dozen members of American Legion Post 400 stood on the Wanamaker Road bridge over Interstate 70, with flags placed on a chain-link fence along the bridge's walkway.

The veterans waved at cars and trucks that honked their horns in support as they passed underneath the bridge during the morning.

Most years, hundreds of motorcycles would have traveled on eastbound I-70 on the Monday before Memorial Day to pay tribute to veterans in Washington, D.C.

However, the Run for the Wall ride was canceled this year, with a "virtual ride" taking its place.

Veterans who were at the Wanamaker Road bridge on Monday morning said a smaller ride called Run for the Fallen was to take place, instead, with riders expected to reach Topeka by around 10 a.m. Those who reach Topeka are usually greeted by dozens of veterans and others who wave flags from bridges and overpasses that span I-70.

Though a smaller number of bikers were expected to reach Topeka on Monday morning, members of Post 400 still made sure they received a warm welcome to the capital city.

Steve Christenberry, a member of American Legioin Post 400, said Monday was his first time to join his fellow veterans at the Wanamaker Road bridge for their patriotic display. He said it was a chance to honor fellow vetearns, especially those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Another Post 400 member, Ron Browning, said he appreciated the response of motorists as they passed along I-70 and Wanamaker Road, with many waving and honking their horns.