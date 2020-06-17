Vesicular Stomatitis cases in horses reported in Butler Co.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Vesicular Stomatitis in horses in Butler County.

Vesicular Stomatitis, or VSV, has been confirmed in horses in Butler Co. on Tuesday, June 16, says the KDA, making Kansas the fourth state to have confirmed cases of VSV this year.

KDA says the infected horses live on different private properties and when clinical signs were first seen the KDA contacted veterinarians in the region to alert them of the possibility of the disease, which lead to additional suspected cases in the area.

When KDA received confirmation, they say they established a quarantine on three affected premises and tested a number of other animals in the region which showed clinical signs consistent with VSV and are waiting for final laboratory testing results.

“Protecting the health and safety of horses and other livestock in Kansas is our highest priority,” Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner said. “We encourage all livestock owners across Kansas to be aware of the clinical signs of VSV and follow best practices to limit exposure to insects. Livestock owners should take extra precautions to limit exposure to other animals.”

According to the KDA, VSV is a viral disease which primarily affects horses, but can affect cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas. Typically VSV in horses is characterized by lesions on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands or ventral abdomen. Other signs also include fever, formation of blister like lesions in the mouth and dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats.

The KDA says infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, leading to weight loss. VSV can be painful for infected animals and costly to treat.

According to the KDA humans can also become infected with VSV when handling affected animals and can develop flu-like symptoms.

VSV is transmitted by biting insects like black flies, sand flies and midges. Aggressive measures to reduce flies and other insects were animals are housed is recommended by the KDA. Nose to nose contact between animals can also spread the virus, which usually runs its course in 5-7 days.

KDA says if quarantined a premises is under lockdown for 14 days and there are no USDA-approved vaccines for VSV.

For more information VSV visit the KDA website.

