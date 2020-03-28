Very windy today

Very gusty winds are expected for the start of the weekend, then we should get a nice day tomorrow with sunshine.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Southwest winds will gust up to 45 mph throughout the day and into the evening.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the 60s for most areas, though it will be cooler in north central Kansas where highs will only reach the low to mid 50s.

Most of us will stay dry today, but there is a slight chance of a few sprinkles or brief showers this afternoon and into the early evening.

Sunday will bring abundant sunshine. Temperatures will start out cooler in the lower 40s during the morning, but afternoon temperatures will rebound in the upper 60s.

West winds will still be a bit breezy Sunday, but they should not be as gusty as today.

Another mild day is expected Monday ahead of our next round of rain. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 60s.

Rain will begin to move in Monday evening and will last into early Tuesday morning. There will not be any thunderstorms or severe weather with this round of moisture.