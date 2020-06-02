Vehicle Chase ends with one in custody

Sheriff Brian Hill announced that one person is in custody after a chase through south Shawnee County.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, a deputy saw a 2002 Lincoln Town Car that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was seen driving on the 7700 block of SW US-75 Highway.

The driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued. The driver and officers traveled down the southern portion Shawnee County. The chase ended in Osage County.

Travis W. Wloverton, 28, of Topeka was arrested and charged with felony flee and elude, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations and drug charges.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and Osage County all assisted with the pursuit. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

