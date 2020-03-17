Vegas man arrested after liquid sprayed on food during stunt

Las Vegas police say a man and an underage friend who was wearing what appeared to be a hazmat suit were trying to create a social media stunt when they went in a Walmart and sprayed water on food, shopping carts and a customer's hands.

Police say that shoppers and store employees were alarmed when it happened Saturday night and did not know what type of liquid was sprayed. Police arrested 23-year-old Aldo Gonzalez. KVVU-TV reports did not release the name of Gonzalez's underage friend. Gonzalez was jailed on suspicion of dispersing a hoax substance and could not be reached to comment.