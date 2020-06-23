Vandalism in Clay Center brings community together to clean it up

After vandalism struck Clay Center on Monday night, June 22, community members are coming together to clean it up.

At least nine counts of vandalism were reported in Clay Center on Tuesday morning, June 23, according to Clay Center community members.

“I know these actions don’t display the views of the majority of Clay Center,” says Bryce Dolan in a Facebook post. “But that doesn’t make this any less despicable.”

However, community members are not waiting for city officials to fix the problem, instead a group has been created to clean up the vandalism by community members themselves.

The event is called Clean Up Clay Center and will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Organizers ask participants to bring their own cleaning supplies and encourage COVID-19 prevention measures.

