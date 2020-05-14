Valley Falls kitten survives attempted drowning

Tony the tabby is a half pound, eight inch force of strength.

At just six weeks old he survived a drowning attempt in a bucket in Valley Falls that killed his three of his siblings.

Jefferson County Humane Society Kennel Technician Brianna Cecil was about to embark on a rescue with her sister on Tuesday when Tony was brought to them by someone who found the bucket in her backyard.

“His eyes were just crusted with stuff he was damp, he was shivering before we took him up here,” Cecil described Thursday. “We had to bound him up in a little towel because he was just shivering so hard, just soaked.”

Tony is now being cared for at the Humane Society and is part of the Scarface litter where he is loved by his new mom and siblings. His namesake is for the film character Tony Montana.

“I would say he is pretty adventurous if you don't see him sleeping,” Cecil said. “He's crawling over his brothers and sisters playing with them so he's pretty outgoing as cats go.”

The feelings for Tony are mutual in the litter.

“He loves playing with them, they love playing with him, his mother doesn’t even seem to know the difference between him and her own kittens.”

After Tony’s arrival at the shelter on Tuesday the Humane Society posted on Facebook to stress the importance of exploring the options available to help animals and the stray population instead of harming them.

The post in part describes a voucher program the shelter has to reduce the cost of spaying or neutering animals.

Cecil noted the shelter makes an attempt to make strays and feral animals sociable and people friendly.

Additionally, no stray that comes into the shelter is adopted out before it is spayed or neutered in an effort to manage the stray population.

Shelter Manager Amber Dixon says she's never seen a story like Tony's since she started working at the shelter four years ago.

“We've had some pretty bad rescues but nothing like that where it was purposely done we've had some where they were neglected but nothing where people were purposely trying to kill them,” Dixon said.

"If there's an overpopulation issue let someone know because there's always ways around it even if they're feral they still have a chance at being adopted ."

Tony still has a bit of growing to do at the shelter before he is ready to be adopted.

Those interested in adopting Tony can fill out an application at jfcountypets.com and list Tony as the animal interested in adopting.