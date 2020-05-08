A vacant house goes up in flames Friday morning in East Topeka and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Topeka Fire Department crews were called around 5:15 a.m. to 2201 S.E. 3rd on a report of a blaze.

First-arriving crews reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story, wooden frame house located just north of the Shunganunga Creek.

Firefighters made an offensive attack, keeping the blaze confined to the boarded-up house where it started.

White smoke continued to pour out of the structure for more than an hour and a half.

No injuries had been reported as of 7 a.m., as crews made entry into the structure to see if anyone was inside.

