VA to increase operations

The Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System is beginning to increase operations after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is planning to move forward with a phased approach for reintroducing services at both the Topeka and Leavenworth VA medical centers and select Community Based Outpatient Clinics says a release from the VA.

The EKHCS says that as COVID-19 cases decline throughout the eastern Kansas health care system, they have made the decision to implement the Move Forward and Increase Operation Plan which will begin Monday, June 15.

According to the EKHCS it will begin increasing face-to-face visits and VA Video Connect visits by 25% starting next Monday. They say that 2-weeks later they will increase that number to 50% as long as the health crisis does not worsen.

“Hard work and dedication from many team members across the organization has occurred to prepare us for upcoming changes and these increases to care will allow us to verify how COVID-19 is impacting our Veterans and VAEKHCS operations,” says Director and CEO Rudy Klopfer.

The VA states that the increase by percentage will allow EKHCS to remain flexible in scaling back or continuing to move forward in the future.

The release says that the EKHCS has completed almost 1,200 COVID-19 tests and has had a total of eight COVID-positife staff members and 25 veterans, the majority have recovered or are expected to recover within the month.

The organization says it has over 2,000 total staff members and serves over 45,000 veterans.

“To keep the number of positive cases at this low rate is simply outstanding and a sign of the dedication and commitment of the entire staff,” says Klopfer.

EKHCS says that during June it will continue current practices for screening processes, limiting building entry points, universal masking, testing strategy and visitor policy.

The organization says moving forward, providers are assessin appointments 2-weeks in advance which allows entough time for a clinical review and subsequent scheduling activities will hten occur.

For more information on the VA’s Connected Care technologies visit their website.

