VA official to hold telephone town hall for Kansas veterans

The Undersecretary of Benefits for the Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Kansas veterans.

Dr. Paul Lawrence will discuss the remote services the VA has available during the pandemic.

He will also discuss new and existing benefits available to Kansas veterans. Benefits like the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide.

Veterans will have the ability to speak with Dr. Lawrence to ask questions during the call.

The meeting is today (Thursday, May 7) at 4:00 p.m. Central time.

If you wish to participate, call (844) 227-7557.