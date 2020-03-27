VA: Ready to help fight COVID-19 if needed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The VA Medical Center says they're equipped to help civilian health care centers if they become overwhelmed, which they say is unneeded right now.
The VA has implemented safety measures at their facilities, like clinical screenings and protective procedures for admitted patients.
The number varies, but the latest counts has the VA with 13,000 acute care beds department wide.
Any requests for them to assist in caring for civilians would come through FEMA's National Response Center.