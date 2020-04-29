VA Eastern Kansas announces nine COVID-19 cases

VA Eastern Kansas released a statement Wednesday morning following the Shawnee County's Health Department's April 27 request.

The VA said it had to work with the national headquarters to make sure it was allowed to share information and that it followed federal guidelines.

According to the national website, the Topeka VA Medical Center has had 20 cases confirmed, while the statement said the center has nine positive COVID-19 cases, two staff members and seven Veterans.

The release also said that three of the seven Veterans have recovered.

The extra 11 cases are from another center in Leavenworth, and eight rural based clinics spread throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri, according to Joseph Burks, Chief of Communications and Public Relations for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System,.