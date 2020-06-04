VA Committee Leaders introduce new veteran unemployment legislation

The Veterans’ Affairs Committee has introduced new legislation to help combat unemployment among veterans.

Jerry Moran (Chairman), Jon Tester (Ranking Member), Phil Roe (House Ranking Member) and Mark Levin (Chairman of Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity) all assisted in the legislation.

The legislation will provide training for in-demand jobs for veterans to help those unemployed due to COVID-19.

"We have made great strides to lower the veteran unemployment rate, and last year we saw the lowest rate in nearly 20 years," says Chairman Moran. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a setback in veterans' employment. The Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2020 will provide retraining opportunities to help our veterans and their spouses find meaningful jobs so they can provide for themselves and their families. These men and women, who have raised their right hand to serve, deserve no less during this crisis that we are facing."

The veteran unemployment rate was over 3% in 2019, after the health crisis it rose to almost 12%. More than 1 million veterans are currently unemployed.

“With veteran unemployment on the rise, it’s critical that we expand resources to swiftly get these folks trained and back to work,” says Ranking Member Tester. “The reality is that the coronavirus hasn’t spared our nation’s servicemembers—and we’ve got to work twice as hard to make certain these men and women get the support they earned during their service. That’s why I’m introducing the bipartisan Veterans Economic Recovery Act, to strengthen existing retraining job opportunities and establish new resources to get veterans employed and back on their feet. Veterans dealing with the devastating, economic consequences of the pandemic need to know that the government is in their corner—and I’ll continue working hard to ensure they aren’t left behind during this crisis.”

The new legislation will add funding to current training programs as well as crate a rapid re-training program and other transnational programs in order to provide unemployed veterans with the means to pursue high-demand jobs and careers post-coronavirus.

“The men and women who have served our country are entrepreneurs, engineers, teachers, and so much more, but like most Americans, the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for them and their families,” says Rep. Levin. “It’s unacceptable that we now have over a million veterans unemployed, and we need to step up to help get them back to work. With more support for retraining, education, and transition assistance, America’s veterans can lead the way as we work to recover from this pandemic. Under Chairman Takano and Ranking Member Roe, our Committee is determined to help every veteran thrive in their post-service careers, and our Veterans Economic Recovery Act sets out to achieve that goal.”

