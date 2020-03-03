VA sued over veteran's death from wrongful insulin injection

A woman is suing the federal government over the 2018 death of her father from a wrongful insulin injection at a West Virginia veterans hospital.

Melanie Proctor filed the lawsuit Monday against Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie. It says a widespread system of failures at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg led to the death of her father, former Army Sgt. Felix McDermott. An autopsy later ruled the death as a homicide.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Federal prosecutors have said they are probing the deaths of up to 11 patients at the hospital.