Manhattan Mayor, Usha Reddi, suspends Senate campaign

Manhattan Mayor, Usha Reddi, suspends her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Usha Reddi, Manhattan Mayor, announced today, Thursday, May 14, that she must suspend her campaign for U.S. Senate.

“These unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic require that my work as the Mayor of Manhattan be my first and only priority,” says Reddi.

On March 14, she met with the Leavenworth County Democrats and immediately started handling the disastrous effects of the coronavirus on the Manhattan community. Later that week she paused her campaign to focus on her Mayoral duties.

“Today, 60 days later, things have not changed,” she says. “My attention must continue to be focused on the people, organizations, and businesses of Manhattan and our region. Participating in our joint response to the pandemic is the most important work of my life. COVID-19 meetings and calls will continue to demand 100% of my focus for the foreseeable future.”

She assures that working together the virus will be beat and the community and economy will come out vibrant as ever.

Her campaign was rooted in meeting Kansans where they live. She has enjoyed meeting all the Kansans that helped her advance her campaign along the way.

“I’ve learned so much from you and know we must continue to ress for needed changes in improving health care, addressing climate change, strengthening public education and protecting the right to vote,” says Reddi. “This fight has brought into further clarity the stark inequities we will need to address in our pandemic recovery program.”

While she is stepping back from her Senate candidacy, she will continue to advocate for Democratic representation and policies in Kansas.

Reddi is a two-term elected City Commissioner in Manhattan, who began her second year-long term as Mayor of Manhattan on January 7, 2020. She has served on the City Commission since 2013 and has lived in Kansas 27 years. She declared her candidacy for U.S. Senate in July, 2019.

