University of Pittsburgh Medical Center commits to uniting communities

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has renewed its commitment to unite communities says its Chairman.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Chairman, G. Nicholas Beckwith III, says that the actions across the nation happening against people of color are significant inequalities rooted in bias and bred by tolerance and that the community must stand together to support the Black community.

“We cannot and do not tolerate racism,” says Beckwith. “It has no place in our present, and no business in our future.”

The school says that while many grieve across the nation, they do too. However, while the school says the do support the need for the abolition of systematic racism, the criminal activity bent on destruction of neighborhoods has defiled peaceful and meaningful protests.

Beckwith says that UPMC thrives because the school embraces inclusion and acceptance of others which has always been the drive they use to treat patients, each other and how he sees the nation overcoming hatred and prejudice.

“We are powerful together when we bond toward our common goal,” says Beckwith. “We remain committed to providing exceptional, life-changing health care for or communities for generations to come.”

The school is the home of 91,000 leaders of dignity and respect, role models of compassion and caregivers for all says the Chairman.

“While we work diligently to eliminate the ever-present health care disparities that exist throughout, including COIVD-related challenges, we have the ability, passion and determination to make a real difference,” says Beckwith. “Today, we renew our commitment to unite the communities we serve and create a more inclusive culture and respectful environment.”

For more information on University of Pittsburgh Medical Center visit their website.

