University of Kansas postpones spring commencement, puts freeze on hiring

The University of Kansas announced Thursday that 2020 spring commencement will be postponed due to the Coronavirus.

In a press release on the school's website, Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said that the decision came after deciding that the date was "uncertain enough that it would be imprudent to bring together thousands of friends and family members in close proximity."

The university has already cancelled all in-person classes, switching to online-only in March.

The university also announced a hiring freeze, to help address any possible financial issues.

The freeze is for all hiring with exceptions to jobs related to campus and area safety, critical research, education, and business functions.

KU also said that any job offers that have been accepted will be honored.