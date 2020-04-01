University of Kansas Health System updates status, says rural areas not safe

The University of Kansas Health System said they are currently caring for 36 COVID-19 positive patients in an update Wednesday.

They say 11 of those patients are on ventilators and 14 are in intensive care.

Officials discussed nursing staff morale, which they say is actually fairly good as nurses and patients are connecting through learning about the disease; and reinforced the proper steps to combat the virus: keep washing your hands, don't touch your face, and stay away from people.

Another thing they want to get through to everyone is that rural communities are not safe from the coronavirus.

They say some in rural areas view the virus as a "big city" disease, and that the virus' spread across the country shows that that is not true.