University of Kansas Best Value College in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)-- The University of Kansas ranks first for Best Value Colleges in Kansas.
New York-based financial technology company, SmartAsset, has released its sixth annual study on the colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment.
To find the best value in Kansas, SmartAsset measured categories including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs and retention rates.
Here is how Kansas colleges stack up:
1. University of Kansas - Lawrence,
Average Scholarships and Grants: $8,671
Average Starting Salary: $53,000
College Tuition: $10,824
Student Living Costs: $14,482
Student Retention Rate: 84%
College Education Value Index: 44.78
2. Kansas State University - Manhattan,
Average Scholarships and Grants: $6,427
Average Starting Salary: $52,500
College Tuition: $10,135
Student Living Costs: $14,204
Student Retention Rate: 85%
College Education Value Index: 43.48
3. Pittsburg State University - Pittsburg
Average Scholarships and Grants: $8,653
Average Starting Salary: $47,100
College Tuition: $7,100
Student Living Costs: $12,466
Student Retention Rate: 75%
College Education Value Index: 37.25
4. Washburn University - Topeka
Average Scholarships and Grants: $5,857
Average Starting Salary: $47,000
College Tuition: $7,978
Student Living Costs: $12,490
Student Retention Rate: 70%
College Education Value Index: 32.12
5. Baker University - Baldwin City
Average Scholarships and Grants: $20,256
Average Starting Salary: $47,800
College Tuition: $28,960
Student Living Costs: $14,484
Student Retention Rate: 81%
College Education Value Index: 32.10
6. Fort Hays State University - Hays
Average Scholarships and Grants: $4,629
Average Starting Salary: $45,100
College Tuition: $5,009
Student Living Costs: $12,822
Student Retention Rate: 73%
College Education Value Index: 31.08
7. Wichita State University - Wichita
Average Scholarships and Grants: $4,760
Average Starting Salary: $48,700
College Tuition: $8,432
Student Living Costs: $15,326
Student Retention Rate: 73%
College Education Value Index: 30.97
8. Emporia State University - Emporia
Average Scholarships and Grants: $6,552
Average Starting Salary: $43,500
College Tuition: $6,345
Student Living Costs: $13,094
Student Retention Rate: 75%
College Education Value Index: 29.68
9. MidAmerica Nazarene University - Olathe
Average Scholarship and Grants: $18,058
Average Starting Salary: $46,200
College Tuition: $29,670
Student Living Costs: $12,372
Student Retention Rate: 67%
College Education Value Index: 24.40
10. Friends University - Wichita
Average Scholarship and Grants: $13,443
Average Starting Salary: $44,700
College Tuition: $27,565
Student Living Costs: $13,240
Student Retention Rate: 75%
College Education Value Index: 22.00
Additional schools can be found here.