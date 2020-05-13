University of Kansas Best Value College in Kansas

The University of Kansas ranks first for Best Value Colleges in Kansas.

New York-based financial technology company, SmartAsset, has released its sixth annual study on the colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment.

To find the best value in Kansas, SmartAsset measured categories including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs and retention rates.

Here is how Kansas colleges stack up:

1. University of Kansas - Lawrence,

Average Scholarships and Grants: $8,671

Average Starting Salary: $53,000

College Tuition: $10,824

Student Living Costs: $14,482

Student Retention Rate: 84%

College Education Value Index: 44.78

2. Kansas State University - Manhattan,

Average Scholarships and Grants: $6,427

Average Starting Salary: $52,500

College Tuition: $10,135

Student Living Costs: $14,204

Student Retention Rate: 85%

College Education Value Index: 43.48

3. Pittsburg State University - Pittsburg

Average Scholarships and Grants: $8,653

Average Starting Salary: $47,100

College Tuition: $7,100

Student Living Costs: $12,466

Student Retention Rate: 75%

College Education Value Index: 37.25

4. Washburn University - Topeka

Average Scholarships and Grants: $5,857

Average Starting Salary: $47,000

College Tuition: $7,978

Student Living Costs: $12,490

Student Retention Rate: 70%

College Education Value Index: 32.12

5. Baker University - Baldwin City

Average Scholarships and Grants: $20,256

Average Starting Salary: $47,800

College Tuition: $28,960

Student Living Costs: $14,484

Student Retention Rate: 81%

College Education Value Index: 32.10

6. Fort Hays State University - Hays

Average Scholarships and Grants: $4,629

Average Starting Salary: $45,100

College Tuition: $5,009

Student Living Costs: $12,822

Student Retention Rate: 73%

College Education Value Index: 31.08

7. Wichita State University - Wichita

Average Scholarships and Grants: $4,760

Average Starting Salary: $48,700

College Tuition: $8,432

Student Living Costs: $15,326

Student Retention Rate: 73%

College Education Value Index: 30.97

8. Emporia State University - Emporia

Average Scholarships and Grants: $6,552

Average Starting Salary: $43,500

College Tuition: $6,345

Student Living Costs: $13,094

Student Retention Rate: 75%

College Education Value Index: 29.68

9. MidAmerica Nazarene University - Olathe

Average Scholarship and Grants: $18,058

Average Starting Salary: $46,200

College Tuition: $29,670

Student Living Costs: $12,372

Student Retention Rate: 67%

College Education Value Index: 24.40

10. Friends University - Wichita

Average Scholarship and Grants: $13,443

Average Starting Salary: $44,700

College Tuition: $27,565

Student Living Costs: $13,240

Student Retention Rate: 75%

College Education Value Index: 22.00

Additional schools can be found here.

