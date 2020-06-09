United Way’s “Day of Giving” to include school supply drive for Pine Ridge Prep Preschool

A school supply drive for Pine Ridge Prep Preschool is among the projects United Way of Greater Topeka will hold for the “Day of Giving” campaign.

Members from the organization’s Young Leaders Society will be in the north side of the parking lot of United Way of Greater Topeka at 1527 SW Fairlawn Road from 12 to 1 pm Wednesday to collect items including pencils, crayons, markers, pencils, gluesticks, index cards and whiteboards.

“So much of it is about kindergarten readiness for that student population,” Director of Workplace Campaigns Marty Hillard said Tuesday.

“This continues to help supplement the great work that they're doing over at Pine Ridge Prep we're talking about an at risk community that don't have access to these things or don't have them readily available in their community, so we're always eager to support them and encourage the community to come alongside us and do the same.”

Hillard hopes the preschoolers will know they are valued members of the community.

"The biggest thing is that we are helping children who are at-risk to be successful in their ongoing education we believe that that starts at their earliest engagement in school that starts at preschool, it starts at kindergarten."

Hillard says the United Way wants to see all students in Topeka have an equal chance at academic achievement.

“If we're talking about East Topeka, we're talking about communities and neighborhoods that don't have readily available access to these resources, don't necessarily have a convenience store immediately available to go to and not necessarily the income to be able to purchase these things.”

Hillard said supporting learning at a young age can lead to future success in the classroom and throughout life.

"We know that if we don't intervene at this early age that unfortunately you're gonna see so many risks that happen in communities that are lower income that continue to be prevalent as young people grow up."

The most rewarding part of the work is knowing kids can come to school on-grade and eager to learn.

"We definitely enjoy this work it's something that we have a significant number of partners who assist us in this work and it's just really fulfilling to set young people up on a future of success.”

United Way’s Day of Giving is Wednesday, June 10. More ways to help can be found here.

