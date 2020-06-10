United Way’s “Day of Giving” helps organizations in spite of COVID-19 challenges

COVID-19 changed plans for The United Way of Greater Topeka’s first-ever Day of Giving, but the non-profit’s CEO and President Jessica Lehnherr says the circumstances show how much people care about each other.

"We have just really seen the support just grow over the last couple months,” she said. “We started with the COVID-19 relief fund and it's been amazing to see the individuals support that and now seeing those individuals support our work from relief to recovery."

The organizations being helped by United Way are ones that align with their impact goals: early education, on-grade achievement, financial stability and health.

Pine Ridge Prep Preschool is one of those organizations; for Day of Giving, the Young Leaders Sociey hosted a supply drive, so the preschool's 51 students can focus on learning.

"Our kids will love it it will take a burden off our families to know that they won't have to supply these things and to know it'll be there and ready for these kids when they get there," Pine Ridge Prep Preschool’s Building Leader Shelley Banzhaf said Wednesday.

The United Way says day of giving is not a quick fix for larger issues facing people in need, but it can be a starting point to bring the community together, to help each other.

"We know that things like childhood hunger, poverty, school readiness, those kinds of things are really to big for any one organization to handle on their own,” Vice President of Resource Development Angel Romero said.

“We know there's great power in partnering those organizations and collaborating that we can make not only bigger differences but longer lasting changes in our community."

Romero said the continued generosity even in challenging times makes the Day of Giving more fulfilling.

"If this year has shown anything it's that through all the difficulty that we've had with COVID-19 it's that people have really stepped up in huge ways,” he said.

“They want to give back they want to support their fellow citizens it's been truly inspiring that even in our toughest times we've had some of our best moments in our community.”

Ways to donate can be found here .

