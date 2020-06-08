You can help the United Way of Greater Topeka provide early education opportunities and meet other needs for children with a special effort his week.

Nearly 60 percent of children in Shawnee County are starting kindergarten on time, but not having the opportunity can mean big obstacles for the other 40 percent.

The United Way's "Day of Giving" campaign can help children receive early education, so they don't fall behind.

"Kindergarten readiness is really the beginning turning point for children," Jessica Lehnherr, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka said.

Jessica Lehnherr says not all children in Shawnee County are able to start kindergarten on time, "If children into kindergarten late or behind academically they just have so many obstacles to overcome throughout their childhood."

"A lot of times we think of children entering kindergarten it's just about academics and children being behind academically and that's certainly absolutely an area that is concern for a lot of students, but also there is a social and emotional support as well that is critical for these children," Lehnherr explained.

Lehnherr says both early education and basic needs are important.

"But that social emotional support, when families lack the resources necessary to get their children to preschool whether that be transportation health or other basic needs."

The United Way's "Day of Giving" campaign can provide that support.

"The funding does provide assistance for individual students, as well as financial stability support, and then basic needs in many areas for them, so a wide variety of support is really needed so we can continue to fund those agencies doing that critical work," Lehnherr explained.

"When we're unable to raise the funds necessary that's one less student or more unfortunately who are unable to get that access to the preschool that they are needing to have or go to for that support," Lehnherr said.

Day of Giving is coming up on Wednesday, June 10th.

United Way is looking for volunteers, if you can't financially pitch in.

Find information at United Way Topeka.org/Day of Giving.