United Way launches online resource to help parents with school-age children at home

The United Way of the Plains has pulled together information and various resources to help parents during this time. The tool is designed to supplement, not replace, the guidance and academic material provided by local school districts. The tips can be found here.

The information and links to numerous resources cover the following topics:

-Developing a schedule

-Considerations when planning a lesson

-Academic materials

-List of things to do

-Talking to your kids about COVID-19

-Accessing the Internet

-Handling challenging behavior

-Tips for working while your student is home

United Way is also responding to the coronavirus situation in the following ways:

Information for people looking for help or answers to questions regarding the coronavirus. Dial 2-1-1 or text your ZIP code to 898-211. United Way is working with local and state agencies to have accurate, current information.