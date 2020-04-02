United Way Awarded Bid to Administer the City of Topeka’s Social Service Grant Program

The United Way of Greater Topeka has been awarded the bid to administer the City's Social Service Grant Program for 2021.

About $435,000 in Social Service Grant funds will be administered by The United Way of Greater Topeka to eligible participants, including programs for at-risk youth, emergency housing and utility services, medical assistance for low-income individuals and senior citizen neighborhood-based programming to include meals, activities and transportation.

“The City of Topeka is thrilled to have United Way of Greater Topeka as our partner to administer our Social Service Grant program,” said Topeka City Manager Brent Trout. “We couldn’t ask for more experience or commitment than UWGT’s eight decades of improving lives in the Topeka community.”

“United Way is honored to extend its grant management services to the City of Topeka Social Service Grant Program” said Jessica Lehnherr, Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Topeka. “Since

we already use the same online platform, the transition should be virtually seamless for organizations applying for grants. We look forward to this new partnership with the City of Topeka.”

Applications for the grant will open in late April. The applications will be available on both the City of Topeka and United Way of Greater Topeka websites.