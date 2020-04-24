Union membership in Topeka is more than double national average

Union membership across the country has been falling for the last few decades, averaging 10.3 percent in 2019.

In Kansas, membership is even lower at 8.7 percent.

Topeka, however, is an anomaly with over 26 percent of Topeka’s 73,780 employees belong to a union more than double the national average, putting the city at number five on the list of most unionized small cities in the country.

That’s according to a study by Construction Coverage released Wednesday that looks at the most and least unionized metro areas in the country.

The study found that most areas on the list are on the East and West Coast of the United States and those with the least amount of unionized workers are in the south.

Matthew Hall, the Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 696 believes Topeka ranks high because locals understand why workers benefit from unions.

“Topeka is a place that values community and unions are all about community,” Hall said Friday. “Having a community of workers that raise the standard of living for each other, have worked together to improve their lives and that kind of goes with Kansas and Topeka values.”

According to Hall, the industries Topeka is home to also make the city union-friendly citing government, warehouse workers, and drivers.

Teamsters 696 represents about one thousand workers in Topeka and their most recent organized groups is school bus drivers in Topeka.

To Hall, the economic impacts of COVID-19 demonstrate how unions are helpful to workers considering most of the unionized workers in Teamsters are essential workers.

“We've been working hard making sure safety standards are upheld and met, working with different companies to make sure different PPE gear and equipment and different cleaning supplies are being met,” he explained. “Trucks are being cleaned daily making sure they're being washed down every single day.”

If a union worker has had their employment impact by the outbreak, Teamsters walks the employee through the process of adapting. “If there are layoffs, making sure they are done in a fair and equitable way, in an organized way and everyone understands their rights and understand the benefits they have during a layoff and making sure they understand how that works as well.”

However, Hall is hopeful that unions in Topeka will maintain their strength in a post COVID world and as the ‘gig’ economy becomes more present.

“As industries change and as new industries come up and as old industries grow and change and our economy and our nation evolves we are constantly looking for new industries to unionize and to make sure all workers no matter who they are or where they are have those benefits.”

He also continues to have faith in the local working community.

“Something that the Topeka labor community I think is very good at is making sure that all workers who want a union have the ability to form one and have the backing from a union to do that as well.”

The full Construction Coverage study can be found here.