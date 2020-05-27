USDA to fund water infrastructure projects in 36 states, Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will be investing $281 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in 36 states and Puerto Rico.

Bette Brand, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development, said that the money will fund 106 projects to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities.

The funding is granted through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program and will improve water infrastructure, public health and environmental quality for 350,000 rural residents.

“These investments will bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities. They will replace deteriorating, leaking water pipes with new ones and upgrade water handling systems that are decades old. These investments create jobs and improve public health and safety for our rural neighbors,” says Brand. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Only rural cities, towns and water districts are eligible to apply. The money may be used for drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal systems for these communities.

Affected areas are as follows: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

For more information or to apply visit RD Apply or contact USDA Rural Development’s offices.

