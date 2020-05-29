USDA providing $1 billion in loan guarantees to rural businesses

Two new opportunities for federally-guaranteed financing are being offered to businesses in rural and low-income communities battling the impacts of COVID-19.

The USDA announced it will be providing $1 billion in loan guarantees through the Business and Industry CARES Act Program. The loans are supporting rural businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He SBA and U.S. Department of Treasury announced that they will be allotting $10 billion of round two Paycheck Protection Program funding that is to be used by Community Development Financial Institutions to give access to financial products and services to low-income families.

“During this time of recovery and reopening it is vital we continue to provide financing and support to existing businesses, no matter their locations,” says U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Too often business owners in our rural and low-income communities lack the capital needed to survive during economic downturns. I applaud President Trump and the Administration’s leadership in finding new ways to support our local employers. Small businesses are the backbone of every community so it is important we continue to help business owners with capital access during these challenging economic times.”

The USDA B&I Loans must be used as capital to prevent, prepare for or respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are only to support rural businesses, such as agricultural producers. Other institutions will have an opportunity to enroll in this program to provide more financing opportunities to their customers.

The Department of Treasury CDFIs will expand economic opportunities to low-income communities and provide access to financial products and services for local resident and businesses.