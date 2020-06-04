USDA issues first CFAP payments

The US Department of Agriculture has issued the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments.

Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that the Farm Service Agency has approved over $545 million in payments to producers applying for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The FSA began taking applications on May 26, and has received over 86,000 applications.

“The coronavirus has hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people,” says Secretary Perdue. “We have tools and resources available to help producers understand the program and enable them to work with Farm Service Agency staff to complete applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible and get payments into the pockets of our patriotic farmers.”

In the first 6 days the USDA made payments to over 35,000 applicants. The top five states applying for CFAP payments are Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. The USDA will release further updates on Monday, June 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

FSA will be accepting applications through Aug. 28, 2020. The CFAP has made $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities with a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19.

In order for the funds to be distributed, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment when the application is approved and the remaining portion will be paid at a later date as funds remain available.

The CFAP application and updates can be found on their website.

