USDA launches Feds Feed Families 2020

The 2020 Feds Feed Families Food Drive has officially kicked off for the year says the USDA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture celebrated the beginning of the 11th annual Feds Feed Families campaign, which encourages employees from all departments and agencies to contribute food, services and time to food banks and pantries says the USDA.

The Department says that the 2020 campaign highlights a summer of giving in June and July, as well as a reminder to donate throughout the year, says a release from the USDA.

“During these challenging times with coronavirus, I am amazed by the generosity of the American people and their giving nature,” says U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “Our USDA family has the most dedicated employees in the federal government and this campaign is our chance to help feed those in need.”

The Department says that this campaign will focus on online donations and virtual food drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that other guidance for in-person donations and events will be provided.

The USDA says there are many ways for government employees to be involved such as becoming an FFF Champion, donating online, donating to the combined federal campaign, attending virtual food dries, drop off donations at local food banks or pantries, planting a donation row of produce in your garden and learning about gleaning opportunities.

According to the release this year’s FFF Drive focuses on healthy and nutritious food, such as nonperishables and fresh foods. They are specifically looking for items with high protein such as beans, grains, hot and cold cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, dried fruit, 100% juice drinks, granola bars and soups.

Federal employees can visit the FFF website to find out how and where to donate.

