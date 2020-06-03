USDA invests $4.8 million to 1890 Centers of Excellence

The US Department of Agriculture has announced that it will invest $4.8 million in three 1890 Centers of Excellence.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced that it will invest $4.8 million supporting the Centers of Excellence at the 1890 Land-Grant Institutions of America.

The grants are made possible through the NIFA 1890 Centers of Excellence Grants program which was funded through the 2019 Federal Appropriations Bill.

“Access to research and educational opportunities is a cornerstone of prosperity, and this investment will help provide opportunities will for America’s underserved and disadvantaged farmers by providing access to research and educational opportunities that will enhance the quality of life in our rural communities,” says Deputy Under Secretary Scott Hutchins. Hutchins leads USDA’s Research, Education, and Economics mission area and provides strategic leadership for the mission area’s scientific research portfolio.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, spoke at a virtual graduation for USDA-1890 scholars for those unable to attend graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19. His speech focused on the current challenges of the country and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The video of Perdue can be found on YouTube.

