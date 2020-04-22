USDA increases monthly SNAP benefits by 40 percent in response to COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Wednesday announced emergency-benefit increases have reached $2 billion per month for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households across the U.S.

This increases food security during the COVID-19 national emergency, the department of agriculture explains. It says the emergency benefits represent a 40-percent increase in overall monthly SNAP benefits, "significantly increasing food-purchasing power for American families."

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40-percent increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” Secretary Perdue says. “President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus. Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) explains that currently, a household with two adults, three children and no income can receive the maximum benefit of $768, but due to factors including reportable income, the average five-person household actually receives significantly less, $528.

"These emergency benefits would provide the average 5-person household an additional $240 monthly in food purchasing power, bringing the average household up to the same benefit level as households already receiving the maximum," the department says.

It says the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides for the issuance of emergency allotments in response to COVID-19. The near $2 billion per month emergency allotment is in addition to the approximate $4.5 billion already provided each month in SNAP benefits.

The USDA outlines further action from its Food and Nutrition Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes:

• Providing more than 227 million pounds of food – valued at $243 million through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), with another $850 million available from the FFCRA and Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act.

• Launching Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) to provide the value of school breakfast and lunch to families eligible for free and reduce-price lunch;

Issuing Disaster Household Distributions, food targeted to meet specific needs when traditional channels of food are unavailable, to 16 States and territories, and 29 tribes;

• Providing more than one million meals a week to rural children through public-private partnership Meals to You;

• Allowing states to serve free meals to children in all areas across more than 35,000 feeding sites nation-wide;

• Maximizing flexibilities, including parent-pickup and meal times requirements, for the free meals provided through schools and other providers;

• Increasing access to online purchasing by expanding the online purchasing pilot to cover half of all SNAP households;

• Debuting “Meals for Kids” interactive site finder – to help families find meals for children while schools are closed; and

• Providing administrative flexibilities in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to allow for social distancing and for State to more quickly process new applications.