USDA extends waivers for child nutrition programs through the summer

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announced the extension of nutritional programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture, announced that three nationwide waivers that give children nutrition program operators the flexibility needed to continue to feed children while promoting social distancing and keeping families safe.

“USDA has been extremely aggressive in expanding flexibilities to ensure Americans who have been impacted by the coronavirus continue to receive the food they need for themselves and their families,” says Perdue. “As our nation reopens and people return to work, we want to continue to be flexible since there is not a one size fits all approach to feeding kids. Extending these waivers throughout the summer ensures local operators can make plans that best suit their communities and keep children fed.”

Schools and local program sponsors have used flexibilities provided by the USDA to find creative ways to keep kids fed, such as setting up drive-thru pick-ups and delivering meals on bus routes. The extension of these flexibilities allows innovative models to continue, without interruption, while social distancing orders remain in place.

The current waivers expire after August 31 and include: allowing children to be served outside of the normally-required group setting to support social distancing, allowing parents or guardians to pick up meals and bring them home to children and waiving requirements that meals be served at certain standard times to allow grab-n-go options allowing for multiple days’ worth of meals be provided at once.

