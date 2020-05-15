USDA begins accepting Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program Grants applications

U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program Grants.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky announced that the USDA has begun accepting applications for the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program Grants today, Friday, May 15.

The USDA plans to make up to $100 million in competitive grants for activities designed to expand the sale and availability of ethanol and biodiesel fuels available through the program.

“As the coronavirus response continues, America’s energy independence has proven critical to our economic security now more than ever,” says Deputy Secretary Censky. “Under the leadership of President Trump, we know the positive impacts that affordable, abundant and clean-burning fuel provide to our country’s farmers and consumers. The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will help rural communities build stronger economies and will give consumers more choices when they fill up at the pump.”

The USDA plans to make the grants available to help transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities convert to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends by sharing the costs related to the installation of pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.

An application for the grant program must be submitted electronically by August 13 at midnight Eastern Daylight Time in order to be considered. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Eligible recipients are vehicle fueling facilities, including, but not limited to, local fueling stations, convenience stores, hypermarket fueling stations, fleet facilities, fuel terminal operations, midstream partners and distribution facilities.

For more information on the program visit the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program web page.