USDA, USTR allows new exports to China

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representation announced progress on implementing agriculture-related provisions in the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement.

The recent actions build upon actions taken by the USDA and USTR on Feb. 25, March 10 and March 24.

The Agreement now states that U.S. blueberries and California Haas avocados can now be exported to China. The new market will allow new marketing opportunities for the affected farms. U.S. barley and forage products such as Timothy hay, alfalfa, hay pellets and almond meal pellets can now be exported to China as well.

“China is a market of tremendous potential for U.S. agriculture and the actions will help U.S. exporters expand their sales there,” says Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. “We look forward to continued cooperative work with China on implementation of Phase One commitments, and immediate increases in U.S. exports of all manner of agricultural products.”

China has now also listed 499 beef facilities, 457 pork facilities, 470 poultry facilities, 397 seafood facilities, 253 dairy facilities and 9 infant formula facilities as eligible for importing their products to the country. China also released a new domestic standard for dairy permeate powder that will allow imports from the U.S. in the future.

“China has worked with the United States to implement measures that will provide greater access for U.S. producers and exporters to China’s growing food and agriculture markets,” says Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we fully expect this agreement to be a success.”

While China continues to implement its tariff exclusion process, the USDA continues to publish guide lines for U.S. exporters seeking to participate in the process. The USTR is continually granting exclusions where appropriate for importation of products from China.