USDA, FDA roll in protections for food supply chains

The USDA and FDA have made amendments allowing more protections to food supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA and FDA announced Tuesday, May 19, a Memorandum of Understanding in order to prevent interruptions at regulated food facilities, including fruit and vegetable processing.

The preparedness effort comes at the peak of harvesting season, when many fruits and vegetables will be sent to be frozen or canned.

The MOU creates a process for the two agencies to make determinations about circumstance where the USDA could exercise its authority under the Defense Production Act.

The FDA will continue to work with state and local regulators to ensure that the food supply chain does not face setbacks.