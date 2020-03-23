USD 501 teacher find ways to teach their students through digital learning

School buildings are closed due to the coronavirus, but educators are still finding ways how students can receive their education through digital learning.

Kathy Foster of USD 501 College Prep Academy is working hard to keep her students learning.

"I just can't even imagine what this would look like if we did not have technology in place," Foster said. "Even though it's a zoom atmosphere, it's still an exciting time to reconnect and to be with one another."

Students will receive detailed lesson plans in their homes through google classroom.

"It still gives us the connection, which is very important and it still allows us to continue instruction exactly where we left off," Foster explained.

Foster says students will meet at least once a week via zoom, and have dates to submit homework assignments.

"I'll be able to go in and check and if I don't see an assignment completed, I can always then connect directly with that student. They still have opportunity to submit it later," Foster explained. "Nothing has really changed since location, expectations are still the same, assignments are still highly rigorous."

She says the change will be difficult for her, too.

"The most negative part is just not being in their presence. Not having that connection, that personal contact with them, not being able to see their faces when they walk through the door because that's how i know if they need something or maybe their stressed."

But, she's looking on the bright side, "we're still going to move forward, and that's what is so important."

USD 501 says teachers will continue the digital teaching method until KHDE says otherwise.