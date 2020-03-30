USD 501 sets up mobile hot spots for students as online classes begin

Jardine Middle School Principal Mike Haire says mobile hot spots being set up in the parking lots of three Topeka Unified School District 501 schools "level the playing field" for students as online classes begin Monday.

In addition to Jardine Middle School, 2600 S.W. 33rd, Haire said USD 501 has two other mobile hot spots: at Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School, 401 S.E. Market; and at Highland Park High School, 2424 S.E. California Ave.

The mobile hot spots are located inside school buses that will be in the schools' parking lots from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The goal of the hot spots, Haire said, is for students who don't have internet service at home to come to a designated area in the school parking lot with their computer, get access to the internet, download assignments, then return to their homes to complete their assignments. The students can return to the parking lot with their computer on Friday to turn in their assignments on the internet.

It should only take the students about two minutes to download their assignments.

Haire said there is plenty of room in the parking lots for students to maintain their social distance of at least 6 feet from others. He added students whose parents drive them to the school parking lot can get access to the internet without leaving their vehicles.

Haire said faculty, staff and students have all expressed their excitement for classes to start up again.

The move to online classes was necessitated by Gov Laura Kelly's order on March 17 that all school buildings in the state would be shut down for the remainder of the semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.

