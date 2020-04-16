USD 501 says distributions on Friday, looking at food pantry options after Harvesters shutdown

Topeka Public Schools says grab-and-go distributions will go on Friday, but a mobile food pantry at Capital City School will not because of coronavirus concerns impacting Harvesters.

A harvesters staff member experienced symptoms, and is awaiting test results. The organization closed its Topeka facility as a precaution, so no one may pick up or receive deliveries from there.

A dozen mobile food distributions were canceled, including stops Friday at Capital City School and the Avondale East Net Center.

A USD 501 spokesperson says the district is making plans to use donations to purchase food if Harvesters' concerns continue into next week, so that families continue to be supported.