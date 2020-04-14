USD 501 partners with community food distributions to provide meals to families

Topeka Public Schools is getting new help to continue serving meals to its students.

Since March 17th,Topeka Public Schools has provided more than 60 thousand meals to students and families.

"We haven't forgotten them, we haven't forgotten what's needed." Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent, USD 501 said. "Salvation Army agreed to give to meals to the entire family, we served 600 people yesterday."

The Salvation Army is among several community partners boosting the district's efforts to keep food flowing to families.

Harvesters and several area churches also are pitching in.

"Can you imagine 78 percent free lunch students depend on breakfast and lunch students depend on breakfast and lunch and coming to school everyday and some kids go hungry over the weekend when they're waiting for breakfast and lunch," Dr. Anderson explained.

USD 501 estimates it's providing grab and go meals to more than 3,000 students a day. The partnerships also allowed families to access food pantries.

"We want families to know that in their darkest moment, even if they lost jobs, if they don't know where their next meal is going to come from they can depend on Topeka Public Schools right now to be a help in ways that we can," Dr. Anderson added.

They have been delivering meals with caution.

"We know that these next two weeks the virus is going to peak, or its projected to peak, therefore we are trying to not have people preparing the food," Dr. Anderson said. "One of the things we've done is given them training of safe-handling, we've given out the gloves, we have mask as well."

Volunteers say distributing meals is filling both stomachs and hearts.

"It's really tough, cause they're the reason I come to work, so it's really hard not seeing them," Amber Workman, Food Service Manager, Meadows Elementary School said. "Ms. Amber is what they call me, so it's really exciting to see them be so excited to still get food from me even though it's not on the lunch line.

It's not only providing food, but a little bit of hope.

"Stay safe and we miss you we say that a lot," Workman said.

Topeka Public Schools added an additional site and food pantries for families to receive food. You can find the full list of locations and times here.