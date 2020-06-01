USD 501 kicks off summer meal program

The School year may be over, but that doesn’t mean USD 501 is going to stop providing meals for their students

Monday was the first day of USD 501’s Summer Meal Program.

Now through July 24th, anyone between the ages of 1 and 18 can receive a free grab and go lunch from various schools in the district.

Pam Cambell with Highland Park High School’s Lunch Services says they weren’t going to let the virus stop them from providing meals to their students.

“It’s the same as we been doing except this summer we’re doing sacked lunches instead of hot meals because of the virus, before they would come to the cafeteria and get it on a tray, this year they come through the front and get it by plastic bags.”

Many parents are thankful for the service for helping them provide a guaranteed meal for their kids.

“Its been a blessing to have services like this because during this time a lot of folks need food and are out of a job and stuff like that, yall have been very helpful just giving and helping us out,” said Xavier Young.

