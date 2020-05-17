USD 501 holds virtual HS graduations for Class of 2020

USD 501 held virtual graduation ceremonies on Saturday for the class of 2020 at all three of its high school's.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla shared a message congratulating and encouraging graduates from Topeka West, Topeka High, and Highland Park High Schools.

Each ceremony included singing from the choir, valedictorian speeches, and messages from the districts leaders.

Finally, each graduate was announced and a slide-show of photos crossed the screen. The ceremony was held on USD 501's Facebook page.

Congratulations to all the graduates from Topeka West, Topeka High, and Highland Park High Schools and good luck in your next adventure!