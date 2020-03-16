USD 501 plans to keep students fed while school is out

Topeka Public Schools formed a COVID-19 response team to provide food and other support services for Topeka area families.

There are nearly 14,000 students in the district that rely on free meals and USD 501 is taking action to keep students fed while school is out.

USD 501's Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson coordinated a COVID-19 response team giving students the opportunity to grab a meal on the go.

"This is an unprecedented time, and in times like this, it requires an unprecedented action," Dr. Anderson emphasized. "Will have breakfast and lunch offered at multiple cites across the county."

Topeka Public Schools partnered with Topeka Harvesters, local churches and other local businesses to share pantry sites for groceries.

"Will be delivering food as well so the housing authority site will be Pine Ridge, but in some spaces we're actually delivering and making home visits as well with some of our food meals," Dr. Anderson said. "We anticipate that will have volunteers helping give food out to all of our students in need."

"A lot of our students in our community need these meals provided for them. Families are challenged financially and so there's less food purchasing possibilities," Berry Feaker, Executive Director, Topeka Rescue Mission said.

Dr. Anderson says they will be providing additional services like a help desk phone line for parents, "The last piece with the team is our Instructional services. We're posting ways that instruction can continue in ways that families want to partake in."

They say this the time for unity.

"Most of the folks that are here today know each other really well - and when there is a crisis, they come together and do it well, So, I think that's what it means is this is a community that is prepared to do what we need to do when we need to do it," Feaker said.

"That's what we're doing today, showing how community collectively can come together and show truly what love and action looks like," Dr. Anderson said.

Topeka Public Schools will be providing grab-and-go meals for students starting Tuesday, March 17th through March 27th. The meal distribution will start from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Grab-and-go meals will be at the following locations:

- Highland Park High School - 2424 SE California Ave, Topeka, KS 66605

- St. David's Episcopal Church - 3916 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604

- 1st United Methodist Church - 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603

- Meadows Elementary School - 201 SW Clay St, Topeka, KS 66606

- Ross Elementary School - 1400 SE 34th St, Topeka, KS 66605

- Quincy Elementary School - 1500 NE Quincy St, Topeka, KS 66608

- Pine Ridge Prep - 1110 SE Highland Ave, Topeka, KS 66607

- French Middle School - 5257 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66614

- Landon Middle School - 731 SW Fairlawn Rd #2336, Topeka, KS 66606

- Robinson Middle School - 1125 SW 14th St, Topeka, KS 66604

- Jardine Middle School - 2600 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS 66611

- Shaner Early Learning Academy - 1600 SW 34th St, Topeka, KS 66611

- Chase Middle School - 2250 NE State St, Topeka, KS 66616

They say meals are for student 18 and younger and can only be collected once a day. For more information on USD 501's response team, click here.